OneWell Health Care Expands DDD Approved Services and Leadership in New Jersey

We're excited for a new era of growth. With expanded space, improved services, and strong leadership, we are committed to supporting our community of individuals with special needs.” — Sarah Powell, IDD Program Manager of NJ

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneWell Health Care, a leading DDD approved provider in New Jersey, is delighted to announce significant expansions in its offerings and leadership team, along with a move to a larger facility.

As a quality DDD Provider in New Jersey, OneWell Health Care has been dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities across the state. Today, we are proud to introduce new leadership and an array of enhanced services to better serve our community.

Under the guidance of our new leadership, Sarah Powell, OneWell Health Care has moved to a larger space, allowing us to expand our services and provide even greater support to individuals with developmental disabilities. The new facility features a dedicated Activity Room for participants, creating a welcoming and inclusive environment where participants with IDD are always encouraged to participate in social groups and enjoy drop-in respite services.

Our commitment to excellence remains steadfast as we continue to offer a comprehensive range of DDD approved services in New Jersey, including Respite Care, Individual Support, Community-Based Support, Prevocational Training, and Supported Employment, and more services to come soon. These services are designed to empower individuals with developmental disabilities to live fulfilling lives with more independence and actively participate in their communities.

At OneWell Health Care, we believe in fostering an inclusive environment where all individuals are valued and supported. Participants are welcome at our facility at all times, and we are committed to creating meaningful opportunities for socialization, personal growth, and independence.

OneWell Health Care is a leading DDD approved provider in New Jersey. We offer a comprehensive range of services, including Respite Care (In-Home, Hotel, Drop-In Respite Care Services), Individual Support, Community Based Support, Prevocational Training, and Supported Employment, designed to empower individuals with developmental disabilities to lead fulfilling lives.

OneWell HealthCare of New Jersey, situated in Piscataway at 242 Old New Brunswick Rd, Suite 110, proudly extends its services across all 21 counties of New Jersey. From Atlantic, Bergen, and Burlington to Camden, Cape May, and Cumberland, and from Essex, Gloucester, and Hudson to Hunterdon, Mercer, and Middlesex, OneWell ensures accessibility to its comprehensive healthcare offerings. Additionally, Monmouth, Morris, and Ocean Counties, along with Passaic, Salem, and Somerset Counties, as well as Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties, all benefit from OneWell's commitment to serving communities statewide.