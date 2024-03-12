double jump.tokyo, Dentsu, Septeni Global, Septeni Incubate, and SHINSEKAI Technologies launch "Web3 Gaming Booster"
Marketing team across 5 companies aims to realize "mass adoption of web3 gamesTOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- double jump.tokyo inc., Dentsu Inc., and SHINSEKAI Technologies Inc., and Septeni Global G.K., and Septeni Incubate, Inc. are collaborating to create a marketing team specialized in Web3 Games. This collective group of marketing professionals from the five companies aims to achieve "mass adoption of Web3 games".
"Web3 Gaming Booster" Project
Japanese users are among the most active gamers globally (*), making the Japanese gaming market a lucrative target for game publishers for its high marketing effectiveness. This is also true for Web3 Gaming, a platform that employs blockchain technology to manage NFTs and tokens. We've seen a surge in inquiries about marketing to the Japanese game market from Web3 Gaming publishers in Europe, North America, and Asia.
However, Web3 games cater to a diverse user base whose attributes, values, and communities differ from traditional gamers. Some users enjoy the game system, while others are drawn to the Play to Earn aspect. There are also users who contribute to the game economy through in-game transactions and those who enjoy collecting, trading, and selling NFT assets. Consequently, we cannot market to this diverse group in the same way.
Furthermore, as major game publishers enter the market and announce the new development of Web3 games utilizing IP, we expect a surge in major title releases. These major titles will require comprehensive promotion targeting all game users, not just Web3 game users.
In order to provide support for all of the above issues, double jump.tokyo, Dentsu, Septeni Global, Septeni Incubate, and SHINSEKAI Technologies, all of which are knowledgeable in various fields of marketing, have jointly established a specialized marketing team called "Web3 Gaming Booster". This team is dedicated to promoting Web3 games, with the ultimate goal of achieving "mass adoption of Web3 games".
*According to a game research report by NewZoo, a global data research company, Japanese users spend more money on games than any other users worldwide.
https://newzoo.com/resources/rankings/top-10-countries-by-game-revenues
Overview of "Web3 Gaming Booster”
"Web3 Gaming Booster" will continue to provide the best marketing solutions for Web3 games in the Japanese market. It will offer all-encompassing support to Web3 game publishers and operators, including designing marketing alliance strategy, online and offline marketing execution, data analysis, and community management.
double jump.tokyo
Founded in 2018, double jump.tokyo Inc. is the leading startup in Japan that specializes in NFT solutions and blockchain games, such as “My Crypto Heroes” and “Brave Frontier Heroes.” The company is a technology solution provider which partners with large-scale enterprises to help them successfully incorporate blockchain technologies into their games and company strategy. double jump.tokyo has partnered with some of the largest gaming companies including Square Enix, Bandai Namco, and Sega, as well as LINE and bitFlyer Holdings. The company's goal is to facilitate the mainstream adoption of NFTs and blockchain technologies across the global gaming and entertainment industries.
Company name: double jump.tokyo inc.
Location: 4-34-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Representative: Hironobu Ueno and Ryo Manzoku, Representative Directors
Business: Development, operation and sales of games and assets using blockchain technology
Website:https://www.doublejump.tokyo/
Dentsu Inc.
Dentsu's strength lies in integrated marketing that is "people-driven" and can provide services such as customer experience design, communication through mass media such as TV, and offline marketing planning including the holding and operation of real events. Dentsu's proprietary tools, which have been established through numerous case studies with gaming clients, visualize advertising effectiveness and enable more accurate PDCA (Plan-Do-Check-Act) cycles in Web and game marketing.
Company Name: Dentsu Inc.
Location: 1-8-1 Higashi-Shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Representative:Takeshi Sano, President and Chief Executive Officer
Business: Provision of integrated solutions that contribute to the sustainable growth of customers and society
Website:https://www.dentsu.co.jp/
Septeni Global G.K.
Septeni Global specializes in digital marketing, and its strength lies in marketing support for social game applications. We have a large number of experience both domestically and internationally, and have built a one-stop support system that covers not only acquisition advertising, but also awareness measures, planning, and execution. Utilizing our existing social game marketing support track record, we are supporting the development of BCG's mass adoption marketing phase.
Company Name: Septeni Global G.K.
Location: Sumitomo Fudosan Shinjuku Grand Tower, 8-17-1 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Representative:CEO Daisuke Suefuji
Business: Marketing Agency and Consulting
Website:https://www.septeniglobal.com/eng/
Septeni Incubate, Inc.
"Ocean Dict." developed by Septeni Incubate is a web3-specific marketing SaaS that provides marketing support for blockchain-related projects. Ocean Dict. integrates off-chain data from more than 10 multi-chain on-chain activities and multiple social media channels, allowing for efficient marketing while eliminating BOTs. Ocean Dict. also delivers campaign plans that leverage KOL / influencer / alpha communities in the three web segments.
https://linktr.ee/Web3works
Company Name: Septeni Incubate, Inc.
Location: Sumitomo Fudosan Shinjuku Grand Tower 27F, 8-17-1 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Representative: Tadahiro Matsuda, Representative Director
Business: New business development and incubation support
Website:https://www.septeni-incubate.co.jp/
SHINSEKAI Technologies Inc.
With the mission of "Web 2.X SHIFT", SHINSEKAI Technologies operates "MURA", a service that provides comprehensive support for corporate user community management. We also empower individuals who challenge to enter the Web3 industry through "Shinsekai DAO," one of the largest distributed Web3 human resource networks in Japan, and "nest," a matching platform for people who want to become community management personnel.
Representative: Takeru Okoso, President and Representative Director
Business: Operation of MURA, a community management support service
Website:https://shinsekai-technologies.co.jp/
