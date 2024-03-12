Submit Release
Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa participates at Ninety One’s Infrastructure Forum in Johannesburg, 12 Mar

Minister in The Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will this morning, 12 March 2024, participate at Ninety One’s annual Infrastructure Forum in Johannesburg.

The platform spotlights the critical need of investing in public infrastructure and how the savings industry can contribute to South Africa’s infrastructure build.

The Minister will be participating in a keynote panel, where he will share insights on collaboration and reforms in the energy sector. 

Members of the media are invited as follows: 

Date: Tuesday, 12 March 2024
Time: 10:00 
Venue: The Houghton Hotel, Lloyds Ellis Ave, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg 

Media can rsvp by sending their details to Kotie Basson on 082 375 1317

