Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentist Quoted in Several Articles

Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist Kevin Sands, DDS recently shared his oral health expertise in articles by Yahoo, NewBeauty, and The Washington Post.BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Sands, DDS – a Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist – relishes the opportunity to educate existing and prospective patients. Most recently, Dr. Sands appeared in works by three major publications.
This Yahoo article (1) features input from Dr. Sands and three other trusted professionals, including a nurse practitioner and a cosmetic chemist. Each source discusses the benefits of coconut oil in aesthetics and medicine, with Dr. Sands noting its ability to combat tooth decay and gum disease. Meanwhile, in a NewBeauty piece (2), Dr. Sands shares information about the effects of pregnancy on oral health – specifically, on what hormonal changes can do to the appearance of a patient’s smile.
Finally, an article by The Washington Post (3) provides an in-depth look at Dr. Sands’ history, including his decision to enter the dental world. Dr. Sands is candid with the reporter, citing meaningful experiences with his clientele and explaining his devotion to enhancing natural beauty.
Dr. Sands states that he was honored to have been featured in these pieces. He encourages anyone who is interested in top-quality, fully customized cosmetic dentistry results to get in touch with his team.
(1) Yahoo: 14 Ways to Use Coconut Oil in Your Beauty Routine, According to Experts:
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/14-ways-coconut-oil-beauty-123000946.html?guccounter=1
(2) NewBeauty: Pregnancy Teeth: How Your Smile Can Change During Pregnancy
https://www.newbeauty.com/pregnancy-teeth/
(3) Washington Post: Have you noticed that everyone’s teeth are a little too perfect?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/style/interactive/2023/teeth-celebrities-veneers-tiktok/
About Kevin B. Sands, DDS
Often called the “Dentist to the Stars” in reference to his plethora of celebrity patients, Dr. Kevin Sands is a world-renowned cosmetic dentist. Dr. Sands, an alumnus of USC School of Dentistry and the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, is affiliated with several distinguished dental organizations and boards, not limited to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) and American Dental Association (ADA). At two high-end locations in Beverly Hills and Dubai, Dr. Sands offers his patients a variety of cosmetic and reconstructive solutions, from All-on-4® implant dentures to porcelain veneers and more. Dr. Sands is available for interview upon request.
