Mike Olvera Appointed to East Michigan DEC
International expert joins effort to enhance economic growth
I am hopeful we will be able to help more people gain access to clean and safe water, sharing solutions from Duperon, as well as my neighbors and water industry colleagues.”SAGINAW, MICH., US, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Committed to both the water and manufacturing sectors, Duperon Corporation International Market Development Manager Michael Olvera has been elected to serve on the East Michigan District Export Council (DEC), a regional branch of the National Association of District Export Councils. Olvera has been instrumental in leading the company’s international business since 2013, which saw 363 percent growth year-over-year in 2023. He was appointed by US Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and will serve a four-year term effective as of January 1, 2024.
“Joining the East Michigan DEC is truly a pinnacle of my career as a water industry professional,” said Olvera. “I have worked at Duperon for almost 20 years, dedicating myself to the critical role water plays in our daily lives. Our mission resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to how this new role will allow me to advocate for both our region, as well as our industry as a whole, making a difference for people, water and the planet.”
For the last decade, Duperon Corporation has prioritized expanding its international footprint, with projects now installed in South and Central American countries, such as Colombia and Mexico, all the way to Australia. As the company continues to address global water challenges, such as those pertaining to climate change and pollution, the company anticipates continued international acceleration, with 2024 projections exceeding $3 million.
“Treatment concerns here in Michigan are shared by communities around the world. By joining the East Michigan DEC, I am hopeful we will be able to help more people gain access to clean and safe water, sharing solutions from Duperon, as well as my neighbors and water industry colleagues.”
The NADEC is a creation of the US government, registered as a non-profit organization that aims to increase awareness and understanding of the importance of exports to the domestic economy through education, legislative outreach and engagement initiatives. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the organization encompasses 60 DECS and is made up of business professionals with expertise in international business.
For additional information about the East Michigan DEC and its mission, visit eastmichigandec.org.
About Duperon Corporation
Duperon Corporation is the leader in innovative preliminary liquid/solids separation systems. For more than 35 years, Duperon has provided simple yet innovative solutions for a variety of screening and solids handling applications in the water and wastewater industry. Duperon technologies are designed and manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan. To learn more, visit duperon.com.
