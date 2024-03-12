Fuuz® MES Platform Offers Computerized Maintenance Management System Module
Issues related to unplanned downtime cost industrial manufacturers an estimated $50 billion each year, and can cut into a facility’s productive capacity by 5% to 20%”ROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fuuz, a Michigan-based manufacturing and integration platform, offers a Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) module to help cut down on the manufacturing industry’s overwhelming need to save costs lost from dealing with unplanned downtime.
“Issues related to unplanned downtime cost industrial manufacturers an estimated $50 billion each year, and can cut into a facility’s productive capacity by 5% to 20%,” said Craig Scott, Founder and CEO of Fuuz. “That’s why we’ve developed CMMS, a module that’s tailored to your specific equipment and processes, with real-time insights and scalability.”
Stand-out highlights for the CMMS module include:
· Effortless Preventative Maintenance: CMMS allows for manufacturers to plan and schedule preventive maintenance tasks with unparalleled ease, enabling users to proactively address potential issues to prevent equipment breakdowns and reduce unplanned downtime.
· Intelligent Scheduling: CMMS schedules maintenance activities at optimal times, minimizing disruption to the manufacturing process by taking control of the production calendar with precision and efficiency.
· Comprehensive Asset Management: CMMS keeps a detailed record of a manufacturer’s assets, tracking performance and receiving timely alerts for maintenance tasks, helping to extend the lifespan of factory floor equipment.
· Downtime Reduction: CMMS maximized operational efficiency to keep production lines running smoothly.
· User-Friendly Interface: CMMS seamlessly integrates into the Fuuz MES Platform, providing a user-friendly interface for intuitive user navigation.
"CMMS is a robust solution designed for rapid deployment, a powerful asset to add to your existing Fuuz MES Platform,” said Scott. “And we want the industry to know that Fuuz, our next-gen MES solution, can expand with modules like this to address every concern and opportunity in your operations.”
The Fuuz MES Platform is compatible with all ERPs, legacy software, and third-party apps, and offers more information about its CMMS module on its newly launched web page.
For more information about Fuuz, visit www.fuuz.com.
About Fuuz:
Fuuz® by MFGx is a next-generation Manufacturing Execution System (MES) platform with supportive processes that help companies of all sizes gain full visibility into their global operations, automate manual processes, and accelerate their digital transformation — without the expense of new enterprise software. The Fuuz MES Platform can be extended with pre-built manufacturing modules, platform tools for rapid application development and integrations for all major ERPs, legacy software and the other solutions manufacturers use every day. MFGx is a Michigan-based manufacturing software company with more than 20 years of hands-on experience. For more information, visit www.fuuz.com.
