Solid State Battery Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Solid State Battery Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the solid state battery market size is predicted to reach $3.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.7%.

The growth in the solid state battery market is due to the rising adoption of electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest solid state battery market share. Major players in the solid state battery market include TDK Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. Ltd., Qingdao Energy Development, ProLogium Technology Co. Ltd.

Solid State Battery Market Segments

By Type: Single-Cell Battery, Multi-Cell Battery

By Rechargeability: Primary Battery, Secondary Battery

By Material Type: Thin Film Batteries, Bulk Batteries

By Application: Consumer And Portable Electronics, Electric Vehicle, Wearable And Medical Devices, Other Applications

By Geography: The global solid state battery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The solid state battery refers to battery technology that uses solid electrodes and a solid electrolyte rather than liquid or polymer gel electrolytes set up in lithium-ion or lithium polymer batteries. The battery is projected to increase safety, battery life, and heat resistance by replacing liquid electrolytes. These batteries provide excellent energy density, outstanding safety efficiency, and a wide range of operating temperatures and are generally more expensive than conventional batteries.

