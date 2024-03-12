Layflat.com showcasing binding innovations at Dscoop, Drupa
Layflat.com AG will showcase its innovations at upcoming international industry events, including HP Indigo MasterClass 2024, Dscoop Edge Indy, and Drupa 2024.
Layflat.com will be featuring our Drupa 2024 lineup in Indianapolis at both MasterClass and Dscoop.”MEGGEN, SWITZERLAND, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Layflat.com AG, the world leader in photobook production equipment, will be showcasing its industry-leading innovations at upcoming international industry events, including HP Indigo MasterClass 2024, March 20-24; Dscoop Edge Indy, March 24-27; and Drupa 2024, May 28-June 7.
“Layflat.com will be featuring our Drupa 2024 lineup in Indianapolis at both MasterClass and Dscoop,” says Djawad Khorosh, CEO, Layflat.com. “We will show the LF 2000 All-in Max and TP 450 VS near line to the Indigo 15K Digital Press.
“At Drupa, in Dusseldorf, we will also show our newest release: The LF 2000 All-In Max inline soft cover glue unit to produce commercial softcover books.”
The LF 2000 All-In Max is a high-speed fully automatic book block system that produces lay flat book blocks from single sheets. It can make promotional books not only by gluing paper back-to-back but also by inserting cardboard between sheets. LF 2000 All-In Max is a high-speed all-in-one station, creasing, folding, and inline automatic book press.
Among the featured equipment will be the TP 450 VS multi-functional slit and strip Binding machine, which is used to give photo books made of special media a completely layflat opening with V-Shape Technology. This machine solves problems that typically occur when laminating photo books with unique surfaces such as texture paper, metallic paper, luster paper, etc., which means laminating such unique media reduces its charm and richness. TP 450 VS solves this problem by slitting and taping the spine, strengthening, and adding flexibility. The auto feeder can feed the media as programmed, and the slitting distance from the spine can be adjusted.
About Layflat.com
Headquartered in Switzerland, Layflat.com has developed an alliance of companies from around the world offering reliable regional manufacturing, sales and customer support. The company manufactures all systems to meet stringent EU requirements.
