Small Satellite Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The small satellite market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $5.4 billion in 2023 to $6.6 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.0%.”
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Small Satellite Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the small satellite market size is predicted to reach $13.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%.

The growth in the small satellite market is due to the increase in space exploration missions. North America region is expected to hold the largest small satellite market share. Major players in the small satellite market include Terran Orbital Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE.

Small Satellite Market Segments
• By Type: Minisatellite, Microsatellite, Nanosatellite, Pico-Satellites, Femtosatellites
• By Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Middle Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)
• By Component: Structures, Payload, Electric Power System, Solar Panel And Antenna Systems, Propulsion Systems, Other Components
• By Application: Earth Observation And Remote Sensing, Satellite Communication, Science And Exploration, Mapping And Navigation, Space Observation, Other Applications
• By End-User: Commercial, Academic, Government And Military, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global small satellite market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Small satellite refers to the satellites that weigh less than 1,000 kg (2,204 pounds). Small satellites are created by small, highly engaged teams who work on them from conception to launch and operation. Small satellites' weight is reduced even further by using lighter materials in mechanical systems and designing subsystems without redundancy.

