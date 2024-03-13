Business Reporter: Providing a consistent and natural working experience in a hybrid environment
How voice tracking-enabled intelligent video solutions can boost engagementLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Sam Kennedy, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Crestron, talks about AI-enabled video software that can enhance the engagement of both in-person and remotely working colleagues in a hybrid working environment. In hybrid video meetings, remote workers often feel detached from their colleagues who are attending in person. This is partly because their view of the physical office is rather static and distorted, providing them with only a tunnel view of the conference table. Another reason WFH colleagues feel disengaged is because the subtleties of an in-person interaction – such as facial expressions and non-verbal cues – are lost for them. Therefore, a consistent work experience across in-person and remote contexts is paramount to more meaningful engagements.
Crestron, a provider of communications and collaboration products, has developed a intelligent video solutions that enhances communication and collaboration between colleagues participating from the premises and those working remotely. One of those offerings is a multiple-camera system that tracks individual speakers as they contribute to the meeting. To ensure that remote colleagues don’t regard themselves as secondary participants, Crestron’s Automate VX™ voice-activated speaker tracking solution leverages multiple cameras, where the system takes info from in-room microphones, directs a camera to focus on whoever’s speaking, and automatically switches to that camera. The system also uses optical zoom cameras to ensure that closeup images are sharp enough for everyone to catch the nuances of facial expressions. For a more comprehensive view of the room, the solution can include a wider look at the entire meeting space to help remote collaborators understand the context of the space and catch participants’ reactions to the speaker.
Read the article to find out more about how Automate VX can boost engagement and see the findings of Crestron’s Tackling the Modern Workplace by the Numbers report.
