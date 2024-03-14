Submit Release
International Women's Day 2024: Softude Launches "InvestInHer" Programme

International Women’s Day 2024: Softude Launches InvestInHer Programme

INDORE, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On International Women's Day, Softude proudly introduces the "InvestInHer" Programme, a scholarship initiative aimed at empowering young girls from financially marginalized backgrounds by providing access to education.

This program recognizes exceptional academic achievements among talented female students at the Institute of Management Studies, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore. Three outstanding individuals - Dimple Shugani, Khushboo Puri, and Khushboo Jaswani - have been selected to receive scholarships through this initiative. These individuals represent the essence of the program, embodying qualities of excellence, perseverance, and determination.

Sunil Rawat, Founder and Managing Director at Softude, stated, “As a founder, I strongly believe in education's transformative power to change lives, especially for women. Our scholarship initiative 'InvestInHer' embodies this commitment, supporting women to succeed and become leaders in their fields.”

Sangeeta Jain, Director of IMS, Indore, expressed her appreciation for Softude's initiative, saying, "We applaud Softude for their dedication to empowering young women through education. The 'InvestInHer' Programme aligns perfectly with our mission of fostering academic excellence and nurturing more women leaders in the future."

The Women's Day Scholarship Program reflects Softude’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and women empowerment, inspiring the aspirations of young girls for a brighter future.

About Softude
Softude is a global IT consulting and services company with 18+ years of experience and specializes in architecting digital transformation solutions and providing software product engineering services.
About IMS DAVV
Institute of Management Studies (IMS), a premier institute of Business Management, was established on 21 August 1969, under the aegis of the University of Indore as the Management education wing of the university.

