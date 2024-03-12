Talk Awards Honors Companies in the Healthcare Sector for Service and Satisfaction
14-time winners are honored once again by the Talk Awards for their efforts in customer and patient satisfaction.
The Stirling Center is pleased to join The Talk Awards in recognizing these winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service. ”LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Talk Awards is pleased to announce that three healthcare-sector businesses have all recently earned their 14th consecutive Talk Award for their continued emphasis on customer service and satisfaction.
Northwest Career College, with locations in Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada, is a top vocational school offering hands-on learning so students can make a real-world impact. The school offers a variety of degrees, diplomas and certificates in healthcare administration, business administration, criminal justice, medical billing, dental assistant, legal assistant, massage therapy and more. Experienced instructors, industry-standard equipment and skills-based training together provide a path toward a valuable vocational degree. Furthermore, graduates receive lifetime career placement assistance. The team at Northwest Career College is committed to students’ success. For more information, visit the college’s Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/northwest-career-college/.
Harrison H. Lee, M.D., D.M.D., F.A.C.S., is an award-winning, distinguished, triple board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon with offices in Beverly Hills and New York City. While Dr. Lee is widely acclaimed for his exceptional expertise and his unwavering commitment to the highest standards in facial plastic surgery and reconstructive procedures, his compassion and empathy have earned him high praise from patients. Plastic surgery is intimately personal, and Dr. Lee takes the time to understand patients’ needs and motivations with these procedures. He collaborates with them to create an individualized treatment strategy that will exceed expectations. For more information, visit Dr. Lee’s Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/harrison-h-lee-md-dmd-facs/.
Renaissance Home Health Care in Bedford Heights, Ohio, provides in-home health care and related services throughout the greater Cleveland area. Founded in 2008, Renaissance Home Health Care helps clients remain healthy and happy in their own home when declining health from an injury or old age makes it difficult due to a lack of mobility and independence. The company’s dedicated and professionally trained team provide high-quality care ranging from therapies and medication assistance to house cleaning and other basic daily tasks. With Renaissance Home Health Care, clients are getting someone who cares and who will take care of them no matter what issues they are facing. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/renaissance-home-health-care/.
As 2024 continues, The Talk Awards is seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.
In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.
“The Stirling Center is pleased to join The Talk Awards in recognizing these winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. “It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience.”
The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.
About The Talk Awards
The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com.
