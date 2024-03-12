SPP Dental Partners Announces Idaho Expansion in Support of Private Practices

Dr. Jeff Roth becomes the first doctor partner in Idaho to join SPP Dental.

SPP Dental Partners Paves the Way for Growth: Expanding Presence in Idaho to Empower Local Private Practices

HAILEY, ID, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPP Dental Partners announced its partnership with biomimetic dentist Jeff Roth, DMD, marking their first move into the state of Idaho.

The milestone builds on the company’s growing footprint in California, Washington, and Nevada and signals an increasing demand for private practice support.

“More and more private practice owners are becoming weary of the DSO model. They’ve heard the horror stories of what can happen when a DSO takes over, and they don’t want the same tragedy to happen to their practice or their patients,” shares CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Weston Spencer.

“Doctors are discovering that private practice provides the optimal solution for patient care, personal freedom, and even long-term wealth creation. When you add in ownership and autonomy, this is something that DSOs just can’t match.”

SPP Dental Partners was born as a response to the surge in dental service organizations over the past decade. Its mission is to empower private practices to compete and thrive against larger, and better-funded, DSOs.

Dr. Jeff Roth explained, "I no longer feel like I am out here alone, facing never ending challenges to running a small business while at the same time being a full time doctor and meeting all of those demands.”

Teaming up with other doctors and sharing various non-clinical responsibilities with other professionals to free up both time and capacity are just a few things Dr. Roth eagerly awaits. “Ultimately, it’s about being able to live the ‘why’ of being a dentist every day."

SPP Dental Partners empowers private practice doctors to grow their practice, build wealth as joint owners of SPP, and create a flexible lifestyle without giving up autonomy or ownership. Partners receive on-going support in the form of human resources, billing, marketing, inventory management, business development, and more. For more information, visit: www.SPPdental.com.

