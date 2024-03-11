Submit Release
Foreign ministers of Turkmenistan and Austria strengthen bilateral ties

11 March 2024

On March 11, 2024, a meeting was held between the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Federal Minister of European and International Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed the main areas of bilateral cooperation, including interaction in the political and diplomatic sphere, trade and economic ties, energy, cultural exchanges, and also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

As a result of the meeting, a Cooperation Program was signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria for 2024-2025.

In the framework of his visit to Vienna, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov also held a meeting with the Secretary General for Foreign Affairs of Austria N.Marschik. Diplomats welcomed the efforts of the parties to develop bilateral relations.

