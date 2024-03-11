Basic Shotgun course to be hosted at the Farragut Shooting Range Center on April 27

There are only 20 spots available in the class. The spots will fill quickly, so sign up now! Registration is required and can be completed at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/210572 or by scanning the QR code in the flyer above.

The cost of the class is $20, which covers personalized instruction from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Payment can be made online or by cash or check at the door. All participants must be 18 years or older to participate.

The class will cover:

Shotgun types,

Terms and definitions,

Safe handling,

Proper stance,

Sight alignment,

Shooting and range rules,

Live fire

And more!

This class is part of our “Hunting and Shooting Sport Skills” classes. Class offerings vary widely, but can include specialized skills courses such as Basic Handgun on April 6, Introduction to Youth Archery on April 16 and more. Check here for current and future class offering.

We want you to feel equipped and be successful in your hunting and shooting endeavors!

For more information or if you have questions about the Basic Shotgun course, please contact the Farragut Shooting Range Center Range Master, Cory Blanchard at cory.blanchard@idfg.idaho.gov or at (208) 683-1499.

You can also follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page to get regular news and updates.