Idaho Fish and Game seeking comments on its Draft Strategic Plan

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking comments on a draft update to the IDFG Strategic Plan. The plan was last updated in 2015 and serves as the roadmap to chart the goals, strategies, objectives and actions the department uses to achieve the IDFG mission. Much has changed in Idaho since 2015, so it’s important for those who value wildlife to provide input on the draft plan to ensure Fish and Game is taking the right steps to fulfill its mission in the years ahead.



Earlier this year the Department conducted an extensive public and internal outreach process to gather input on what the steps the Department should take to achieve its mission to “preserve, protect, perpetuate and manage” Idaho’s treasured wildlife resources. After receiving public input, the draft plan was created by eight staff working groups from across the organization and reviewed by the IDFG Commission.

You can comment online

Those wishing to provide feedback on the draft plan can provide their input online by visiting the Strategic Plan webpage. The deadline for commenting is December 19, 2025 at midnight MST.

After the public comment period, Fish and Game staff will compile all public input and present it to the Commission for review at their January 2026 meeting. The plan is expected to be approved by the Commission in early 2026.