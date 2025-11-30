MK Nature Center's Bird Seed Sale fundraiser runs Dec. 5-6

The MK Nature Center will host its 19th annual bird seed sale fundraiser Dec. 5-6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at 600 S. Walnut St., Boise next to Idaho Fish and Game Headquarters. Come and buy food for your favorite backyard birds and help fund educational programs, and day-to-day operations at the nature center.

High quality bird seed, including black-oil sunflower, sunflower chips, nyjer thistle, several blended seed mixes, and seed bells will be available.

Family-friendly activities will also take place on Saturday, Dec. 6, with live bird presentations with our peregrine falcon Wilson, and a take-home kid’s craft. The presentations will be at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. The kid’s craft will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The MK Nature Center Gift Shop will have many nature-themed holiday items for purchase. Come check out these items for the nature lover on your holiday gift list. For more information, please contact Sue Dudley at sue.dudley@idfg.idaho.gov or call (208) 287-2900.