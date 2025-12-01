Trapper & Wolf Trapper Education courses coming up in Salmon

Looking for a trapper or wolf trapper education course in the Salmon area? Not sure which courses you need? Idaho Fish and Game has got the answers to your questions.

Trapper Education Course

Trapper education covers trapping laws, safety, ethics, basic trapping methods and ways to avoid non-target catches. Already an experienced trapper? You may still need the class. As of July 2018, Idaho requires anyone who has not purchased a trapping license before July 2011 to complete a mandatory trapper education course.

Currently, there is one opportunity to receive certification in Salmon.

Saturday, Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Idaho Fish & Game Office.

Please note this course will not allow a trapper to immediately begin trapping wolves. Anyone intending to trap wolves must attend a wolf trapper education class prior to purchasing wolf trapping tags. Therefore, anyone intending to trap wolves that did not hold an Idaho trapping license prior to July 2011 is required to take both trapper and wolf-trapper education.

Wolf Trapper Education Course

This course is taught by certified wolf-trapping instructors who travel throughout Idaho to provide the one-day course. Wolf trapper education covers wolf trapping regulations, ethics and trapping methods.

The next opportunity to take a wolf trapper education course in Salmon.

Sunday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Idaho Fish & Game Office.

Anyone intending to trap wolves that did not hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take both trapper and wolf-trapper education.

For more information, contact the Salmon Regional Office at (208) 756-2271.