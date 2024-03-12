Protect Environmental Expands Operations to Serve Arizona
To advance the company’s mission to prevent exposure to cancer-causing radon gas, Protect Environmental expands to serve underserved Arizona communities
It is exciting to expand into Arizona where there are regions with high potential for dangerous exposure to cancer-causing radon gas and a low number of certified professionals to reduce those levels.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Louisville-based Protect Environmental announced the expansion to provide life-saving radon mitigation services across Arizona. With only a handful of certified professionals serving some parts of the state, this expansion will allow more Arizonans access to timely, professional, and qualified radon mitigation solutions.
— Jeremy Porter, Protect Environmental
About 1 in 5 homes tested in Arizona have elevated levels of the cancer-causing radon gas, according to CDC data (https://aarst.org/Report-Cards/AZ-Report-Card.html). Radon is responsible for an estimated 358 new lung cancer cases in Arizona alone and 21,000 deaths in the U.S. each year.
“For more than a decade, our national commercial teams have been providing radon and vapor intrusion services for property developers and owners throughout Arizona. Since 2019 we have placed 4,450 radon measurement devices, overseen radon-resistant new construction projects, and completed dozens of commercial mitigation projects across the state,” said Kyle Hoylman, chief executive officer of Protect Environmental. “We’ve seen firsthand countless elevated radon test results throughout Arizona. Expanding our residential service area will continue to protect those in our Arizona communities from breathing cancer-causing gas in their homes.”
“This expansion solidifies our ability to provide residential services in eight states to complement our national commercial services offering. It is exciting to expand into Arizona where there are regions with a high potential for dangerous exposure to radon and a low number of certified professionals to reduce those levels. We’re excited to roll up our sleeves and help keep people safe in their homes,” said Jeremy Porter, senior director of regional market operations for Protect Environmental.
To celebrate this expansion, homeowners can receive $100 off their radon mitigation system installation through March 31, 2024. In addition to this offer, the American Lung Association and Protect Environmental have partnered with RAdata Analytical Lab to provide free radon test kits to homeowners in Arizona to increase access to testing throughout the state. If elevated levels are identified, a professionally installed radon mitigation system can reduce the levels in the home. The company also offers consumer financing options to provide customers (upon credit approval) with safe and healthy indoor spaces now with the ability to pay over time through Greensky.
About Protect Environmental
Protect Environmental is a national environmental consulting and construction industry leader, focusing on radon and chemical vapor intrusion management. With a proven track record spanning 19 years and more than 200,000 completed projects in all 50 U.S. states and 2 U.S. territories, the company provides expert service from its trusted professionals to provide peace of mind protection to property owners seeking to build and maintain healthy, safe, and sustainable indoor environments. Join our rapidly expanding team, apply today. For more information, call 502-221-3373 or click on https://www.protectenvironmental.com.
-xxxx-
Andrea Ash Stephens
Protect Environmental Service
+1 502-649-6870
andrea.stephens@protectenvironmental.com