Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department Third District announce an arrest in a robbery offense.

On Sunday March 10, 2024, at approximately 4:16 p.m., First District officers were investigating an unlawful entry offense on the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. As a result, 19-year-old Caniyah Blake, of Northwest, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Entry. CCN: 24036640

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, Blake was also charged with the below 2023 armed robbery offense. This offense remains under investigation.

On November 4, 2023, at approximately 12:42 a.m., the victims were in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest when they were robbed by two suspects with guns. CCN: 23181201

Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.