F12.net Partners with the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS) to Enhance Cyber Resilience for Canadian Businesses
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant step towards strengthening Canada’s cyber security infrastructure, F12.net is excited to announce its formal partnership with the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS). This collaboration marks a milestone in F12’s commitment to safeguarding Canadian businesses against sophisticated cyber threats and underscores our role as a frontline defender of Canada's digital landscape.
Through this partnership, F12 integrates the Government of Canada's threat intelligence feeds directly into our Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) solutions. This integration significantly enriches our threat data, enabling us to offer unparalleled predictive, detection, and response capabilities against cyber threats.
Key Benefits of the Partnership Include:
Enhanced Threat Intelligence: Access to the Government of Canada's comprehensive threat feed, augmenting F12’s existing threat data for superior threat detection and response.
Improved Security Posture: Increased visibility into the latest cyber threat trends and tactics used by nation-state actors, allowing for proactive security enhancements.
Early Warning System: Access to indicators of compromise (IOCs), offering early warnings of potential cyber attacks against our systems.
Strategic Collaboration: Participation in working groups dedicated to strengthening the cyber security posture across the industry, fostering a united front against cyber threats.
Incident Response Support: Building a direct relationship with CCCS’s incident response team, ensuring rapid and coordinated response efforts during critical incidents.
Calvin Engen, Chief Technology Officer at F12.net, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “I am excited about our partnership with the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS). This collaboration represents a pivotal advancement in our ongoing efforts to safeguard Canadian enterprises against the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape. Leveraging the Government of Canada's threat intelligence within our SIEM/SOAR solutions not only enriches our data but also signifies a quantum leap in our ability to predict, detect, and respond to cyber threats with unprecedented precision. Together with CCCS, we are enhancing our security posture and ensuring that Canadian businesses remain resilient in the face of global cyber risks. This partnership underscores our commitment to excellence in cyber security and our resolve to protect Canada's economy.”
This partnership with CCCS is a testament to F12's unwavering dedication to providing the highest level of cyber security protection to Canadian businesses. It reinforces our position as the ideal MSSP partner, equipped with advanced tools, knowledge, and government-backed intelligence to tackle today's dynamic and sophisticated cyber threats.
About F12.net
F12.net is a leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) dedicated to helping businesses navigate the complex landscape of cyber security. With a focus on innovation and excellence, F12 offers a comprehensive suite of security solutions designed to protect businesses from cyber threats and enhance their overall security posture. For more information on F12.net and our services, please visit F12.net.
About the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS)
The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security is Canada’s authority on cyber security. It unifies government cyber security initiatives to provide Canadians with a clear and trusted source for cyber security advice, guidance, services, and support. The CCCS works collaboratively with government, critical infrastructure owners and operators, the private sector, and international partners to ensure the safety and security of Canada’s cyber space. For more information on CCCS, please visit cyber.gc.ca/en.
