F12.net Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
COO Michael Maillet
F12.net is pleased to welcome Michael Maillet as Chief Operating Officer (COO).TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F12.net Inc. (“F12”) is pleased to welcome Michael Maillet as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective today. Maillet will develop the operational framework to align with F12’s strategy to broaden its IT service offerings for Canadian SMEs. Maillet is stepping in for Ryan Sigouin, who is taking a new role as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at F12.
Maillet brings more than 20 years’ experience in leadership and management roles with two of Canada’s most successful technology service providers, Bell Canada and Scalar Decisions (acquired by CDW Canada). Recently, Maillet worked as a consultant helping IT providers build new business practices and integrate acquired companies. He brings a wealth of skills serving national clients with a focus on exceptional project delivery.
“My approach is to go deep into the business,” says Maillet. “I will turn over every stone to figure out how things function, and then work with the teams involved to reach goals and work more effectively and efficiently.”
“Mike is tenacious about continuous improvement and performance management,” says F12 CEO Alex Webb. “His expertise in leading large, people-focused organizations that produce great client experiences is one of the reasons why I’m so thrilled to have him join our team.”
“What excited me about the opportunity was the chance to be in a leadership role again, to manage an entrepreneurial team of professionals at a company that’s growing rapidly and has aggressive objectives to achieve,” Maillet says.
Maillet will work out of F12’s Toronto office, close to his home in Mississauga, where he lives with his wife and two sons.
About F12.net
F12.net is a leading provider of comprehensive IT platforms designed to eliminate the risk and complexity that plagues most IT engagements. F12 seeks to partner with businesses striving to minimize conversations about IT ingredients and maximize focus on business objectives. F12’s suite of IT solutions improves productivity, reduces risk, and rationalizes IT expenses.
