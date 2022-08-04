F12.net Doubles Down on Acquisition Efforts with New Chief Strategy Officer
F12.net is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Sigouin as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F12.net Inc. (“F12”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Sigouin as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). In his new role, Sigouin is responsible for driving key strategic initiatives, including M&A integrations, across F12’s national footprint.
Sigouin has served as F12’s Chief Operating Officer since 2019 and brings over 15 years of executive leadership experience to his new role. During his time at F12, he helped formulate the company’s long-term strategy and re-engineered service delivery to increase consistency and improve customer satisfaction. In addition, Sigouin oversaw the successful operational integration of seven acquired IT firms into the F12 family. Before joining F12, Sigouin, was CEO of Level4 Technologies, one of the most successful Managed Service Providers in the Vancouver Lower Mainland. Level4 was subsequently acquired by F12.
“Having been on both sides of acquisitions, I am eager to help F12 mature our approach to M&A,” says Sigouin. “This is a big step in realizing our vision to become the leading provider of secure IT services to Canadian SMEs. Integrating businesses with distinct offerings in a manner that realizes their value is a challenge I’m excited to tackle.”
“The one thing I’ve learned is that every integration is unique and needs to be carefully considered—no two businesses are alike,” says CEO Alex Webb. “Ryan’s deep understanding of how to align business owners and diverse teams to achieve common goals has been instrumental in our recent acquisitions.” Alex adds, “Ryan’s skillset and experience will be a tremendous asset in this new role.”
Other