VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4001773

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: March 11, 2024 / 1145 hours

LOCATION: Post Mills, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Megan Naylor

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Post Mills, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 11, 2024, at approximately 1145 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported violation of an abuse prevention order at a residence in the Town of Post Mills. Investigation revealed Megan Naylor violated the abuse prevention order. Naylor was subsequently issued a citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division, on April 10, 2024 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 10, 2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.