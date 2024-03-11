VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4001773
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: March 11, 2024 / 1145 hours
LOCATION: Post Mills, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Megan Naylor
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Post Mills, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 11, 2024, at approximately 1145 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported violation of an abuse prevention order at a residence in the Town of Post Mills. Investigation revealed Megan Naylor violated the abuse prevention order. Naylor was subsequently issued a citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division, on April 10, 2024 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 10, 2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.