Amalfi Jets Revolutionizes Private Jet Travel with Their New App

The app is truly built to be a hub for all of our client’s needs. Amalfi Jets always has customer experience in mind and the app allows us to have a central contact point with our valued members.” — Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA - CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After months of preparation and testing, Amalfi Jets is launching the Amalfi Jets app on iOS and Android devices today, March 11th, 2024.

The Amalfi Jets App is poised to revolutionize the way clients fly with the Los Angeles-based private jet charter company. Stand-out features include the ability to book flights, track account balances, view/book empty legs, and chat directly with its Concierge Team. The app design was crafted based on client preferences to ensure ease of use and a seamless customer service process.

“We are thrilled to finally share our app with our clients and new members,” said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi. “Months of planning, collaboration, and hard work have led to this moment and we couldn’t be more proud of what we have built.”

To set themselves apart from the competition, Amalfi Jets crafted and refined the app with an in-house development team to build a unique and innovative interface. Other similar apps are built through a pre-existing format and modified only with branding.

“By working with our own professional app development team, we were able to customize the app to our exact preferences,” Jones said. “Although the process is more costly and time-consuming, the app’s proprietary features and user experience set us apart from the market.”

The Amalfi App’s focus is client-centered design. The company hopes the app will cut out unnecessary steps in the charter process by giving clients an all-in-one place to manage their accounts, book charters/empty legs, and converse directly with an Amalfi representative.

The app is available for immediate download in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

To download on iOS, click here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/amalfi-jets/id6474433155

To download from Google Play, click here. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.amalfijets&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1

