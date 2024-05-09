Amalfi Jets Announces $99 Reserve Promotion

Amalfi Reserve Membership The Amalfi App via the App Store

Amalfi Jets Inc., a global private jet charter and jet card provider, is offering a special deal for app users on its Amalfi Reserve Membership this May.

"We have seen a significant increase in our user base since launching our app in March and want to facilitate sustained growth with the launch of this promotion to new and existing app users.” — Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout May, those who download the Amalfi Jets app will qualify for membership in the Amalfi Reserve Program at the discounted rate of just $99 per month, a significant reduction from the usual $500 monthly fee and the standard $2,500 initiation fee will be waived.

To take advantage of this offer, interested travelers must download the Amalfi App and subscribe to the Membership in May.

Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets, highlighted the program's appeal to discerning flyers seeking the flexibility of charter services without the commitment of substantial upfront costs. “With this initiative, we aim to eliminate any initial hesitations associated with such an investment, allowing our clients ample time to experience the quality of Amalfi's services and booking process before making a full commitment,” he said.

The Amalfi Reserve Membership provides direct access to Amalfi’s global aircraft network, access to capped hourly rates, discounted empty leg flights, and the company’s lifestyle “Escapades” benefit suite. The promotion encourages private fliers to explore Amalfi’s offerings before usually moving from the Amalfi Reserve Membership to the Amalfi One Jet Card Program.

“I have directly observed the uncertainties that come with making sizable deposits with companies in this industry. Through this new promotion, we're dedicated to entirely easing these concerns,” said Brian Francis, President of Sales. “Our goal is not only to facilitate transactions but also to instill genuine confidence and trust in our clients, ensuring they embark on their journey with peace of mind and excitement for the experiences that await.”

This transition signifies Amalfi's objective to embrace technology more fully in 2024. The company has already introduced the initial versions of its iOS and Android app and is now preparing to unveil its redesigned website in June of this year.

To download the App on iOS, click here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/amalfi-jets/id6474433155

To download from Google Play, click here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.amalfijets&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets’ clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house Concierge Team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more about this offer, reach out to an Amalfi Jets representative.