Amalfi Foundation Raises Over $170,000 at Charity Gala

SLA students' achievements were celebrated throughout the night Students gained valuable leadership and professional skills The glamorous event was held at the London Hotel

The philanthropic arm of Amalfi Jets celebrated the third iteration of its Student Leadership Accelerator and its students' achievements.

We are so proud of our students and equally honored to give back to these students who have given so much to the program over the last few months” — Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA - CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amalfi Foundation, which serves as the philanthropic arm of Amalfi Jets Inc., a leading global jet charter provider, raised $172,691 at its Student Leadership Accelerator (SLA) Grand Finale Gala.

On May 18th, the Amalfi Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, celebrated the culmination of its Spring SLA program at the London Hotel in West Hollywood. At the event, it was revealed that student teams in total raised over $170,000 over the three-month program. These funds will go directly toward the Amalfi Foundation’s global initiatives, such as aiding unhoused individuals in Los Angeles County and building a primary school in Tanzania, Africa.

“We are immensely proud of all our students’ hard work and dedication to the program,” Foundation President Kolin Jones said. “It is amazing to see them give back to their community while also bolstering their leadership skills.

Winners of the Spring SLA program were awarded scholarships ranging from $2,500-$10,000 for their college pursuits. The Amalfi Foundation hopes that the experiences students have in the program provide a meaningful stepping-stone into further charitable and educational endeavors.

"We are delighted to welcome a new class in the summer and see their growth over the course of the program," Jones said. The Summer SLA Program represents Amalfi's 4th iteration of the program.

Coming off the major success of the Spring Program, the Amalfi Foundation also announced that they launched the Summer SLA program, which will run from June until mid-October.

The Amalfi Foundation was established in 2022 by Amalfi Jets Founders Jones, and Calvin Yoon, and has since served as the company’s charitable branch supporting initiatives both locally and internationally.

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets’ clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house Concierge Team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

For more information on how to join the Amalfi Foundation’s efforts as either a donor, youth leader, or candidate, please contact anna@amalfifoundation.org

Download the Amalfi Jets App on iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/amalfi-jets/id6474433155

To download the Amalfi Jets App from Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.amalfijets&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more about this offer, reach out to an Amalfi Jets representative.