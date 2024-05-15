Amalfi Jets Announces Results from Amalfi One Jet Card Pricing Analysis

Amalfi One Jet Card The cockpit onboard a recent Amalfi Flight to Las Vegas Amalfi Representative welcoming client onboard

The analysis revealed valuable insight into the savings afforded to clients by the company's Jet Card product on all flights this year.

Coming off a strong & profitable start to this year, with the launch of our app in March and a new website next month, we're eager to continue to transform the way our clients fly private.” — Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA - CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets Inc., a global private jet charter and jet card provider, has shared the results of its average dynamic pricing analysis. The internal investigation analyzed all flights for Amalfi One Cardholders in 2024 that were flown via its dynamic pricing option. A direct comparison was drawn between what the average hourly rate they paid was versus its capped hourly rates.

“Dynamic pricing is our clear-cut way to pass cost savings onto our clients and build client loyalty”, said Kolin Jones, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, “We aim to show our members that we work on their behalf, not against them.”

Across all categories, our Amalfi One Cardholders saved on average 25.4% on the hourly rate. The breakdown of each hourly rate category is listed below:

Light Jets - $5,995 USD / 21% saving from the capped hourly rate of $7,500 USD

Midsize Jets - $7,966 USD / 16% saving from the capped hourly rate of $9,500 USD

Super Midsize Jets - $8,225 USD / 29% saving from the capped hourly rate of $11,500 USD

Heavy Jets - $7,750 USD* (on flights over 4-hours) / 43% saving from the capped hourly rate of $13,500 USD

Ultra Long-Haul Jets - $13,150 USD / 18% saving from the capped hourly rate of $16,500 USD

The Amalfi One Jet Card is one of the only products in the industry in which the Company offers its clients dynamic pricing when available to pass cost savings onto its members. This has been proven to build client loyalty, retention, and trust.

“In my experience, many clients leave their current providers due to increased prices,” said Brian Francis, President of Sales. “Our analysis shows that we are saving our clients on average 25.4% across all flights.”

In May, Amalfi is incentivizing deposits of over 500,000 USD with a 15% deposit bonus. With these cost savings, Amalfi clients can save up to 40% by joining in May.

The company is off to a strong and profitable start this year, marked by the successful launch of its first iOS and Android app and the upcoming unveiling of its reimagined website in June.

To download the App on iOS, click here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/amalfi-jets/id6474433155

To download from Google Play, click here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.amalfijets&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets’ clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house Concierge Team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more about this offer, reach out to an Amalfi Jets representative.