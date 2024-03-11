CBP Officers Discover Stolen Vehicle Valued at Approximately $100K

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Champlain Port of Entry seized a stolen vehicle valued at approximately $100,000.

On March 9, CBP officers encountered a 2020 Land Rover Range Rover passenger vehicle attempting entry into the United States. A 36-year-old U.S. citizen indicated that he was attempting to go to Canada and was refused entry by the Canada Border Services Agency due to the lack of appropriate documentation. CBP officers then sent the driver and vehicle to the secondary inspection area to further examine the vehicle’s documentation.

A stolen 2020 Land Rover Range Rover was discovered at the Champlain, N.Y. Port of Entry.

During the secondary examination, the registration was further inspected for its validity. CBP officers then completed an in-depth search of the vehicle and discovered a secondary vehicle identification number (VIN) that did not correspond to the documentation that was originally provided. Further investigation of the additional VIN revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Nassau County Police Department.

“Utilizing a unique set of skills and experience, our CBP officers play a crucial role in uncovering illegal activities at the border,” said Champlain Acting Port Director Todd Bulson. “Working alongside our local law enforcement partners, we continue to help keep our communities safe.”

Additionally, CBP officers determined that the vehicle’s documentation that was provided was fraudulent. Due to the year, make and model of the vehicle, it was determined that the vehicle’s estimated value was more than $100,000. After processing, the driver and stolen vehicle were turned over to the New York State Police, to face felony charges of possession of a forged instrument, illegal possession of a vehicle identification number and criminal possession of stolen property.

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @CBPBuffalo and @DFOBuffalo