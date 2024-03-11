City Beat News Honors Dentists for Years of Outstanding Patient Satisfaction
Three dental practices have been nominated for best in patient satisfaction, earning them consecutive Spectrum Awards for Patient Satisfaction in 2024.
The Stirling Center is pleased to join City Beat News in recognizing these Spectrum Award Winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service.”LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Beat News is pleased to recognize the continued service excellence of three dental practices that have all earned a minimum of 10 straight Spectrum Awards for Outstanding Patient Satisfaction.
— Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center
With 12 consecutive Spectrum Awards to its credit, Regiani Holistic Dental Center in Clarkston, Michigan, is not your typical dental practice. Dr. Regiani is a pioneer and a leader in biocompatible and holistic dentistry with more than 40 years of experience. As early as the 1980s he discontinued using many of the materials routinely used in traditional dentistry as scientific research proved there are better, stronger and safer alternatives. The practice uses technology that helps it look at patients’ oral environment as more than just teeth. In fact, the office doesn’t “smell” like a typical dental office since there are no noxious chemicals. Essential oils are also used to enhance wellness, and the office lighting replicates natural sunlight to provide a warm, comforting environment. Patients and their health are always the number-one priority. For more information visit the center’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/REGIANI-HOLISTIC-DENTAL-CENTER-CLARKSTON-MI.
Dentistry for the Entire Family in Fridley, Minnesota, has earned 10 straight Spectrum Awards. The full-service dental office provides preventative teeth cleaning, restorative dental fillings and crowns, and teeth extraction and replacement including dental implants and teeth partials. Dentistry for the Entire Family puts patients first, especially those who are anxious about visiting the dentist. They provide a wide array of amenities to help patients “survive” their dental visit, including private treatment rooms; pain-free analgesia; oral sedation; noise-cancelling headsets to use with the ceiling-mounted, flat-screen televisions; neck and back pillows; and heated blankets. The team of compassionate dental professionals wants to help patients restore their smile and their oral health. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/DENTISTRY-FOR-THE-ENTIRE-FAMILY-FRIDLEY-MN.
Stunning Smiles of Las Vegas is unwavering in its commitment to excellence, which has earned it a decade of Spectrum Awards. The Stunning Smiles team delivers expert, compassionate care to patients of all ages, from preventative cleanings to cosmetic and restorative dentistry to emergency services, dental implants and same-day crowns. The goal is to help all patients attain optimal oral health and achieve a confident, aesthetically pleasing smile that contributes to their overall well-being. To that end, the practice offers comprehensive services, cutting-edge solutions and individualized care to ensure a complete, healthy smile for every patient. At Stunning Smiles, patients are entrusted to the most capable hands. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/STUNNING-SMILES-OF-LAS-VEGAS-LAS-VEGAS-NV.
In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.
In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.
Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.
“The Stirling Center is pleased to join City Beat News in recognizing these Spectrum Award Winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. “It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding patient experience.”
About City Beat News and The Stirling Center
The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.
City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.
Jamie Rawcliffe
The Stirling Center for Excellence
+18777124758 ext.
email us here