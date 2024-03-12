The Goodguys 40th All American Get-Together Brings Customs, Lowriders, Modern Muscle and Hot Rods Back to the Bay Area

Join the fun with Goodguys Rod and Custom for their 40th All American Get-Together in Pleasanton, California, March 23-24. Amazing customs, lowriders and hot rods will be on display at the 40th Goodguys All American Get-Together, March 23-24. Tire squealing, cone carving action takes place at the 40th Goodguys All American Get-Together, March 23-24 The 40th Goodguys All American Get-Together has several special indoor halls featuring 60 years of the Mustang, Lowriders, Customs and more. Join the hot rodding fun at Goodguy's 40th All American Get-Together, March 23-24.

Goodguys is bringing custom cars, lowriders, modern muscle machines and more to the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, California, March 23 and 24.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, March 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of America’s Favorite Car Show will bring custom cars, lowriders, modern muscle machines and more to the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, California, the weekend of March 23 & 24.The 40th All American Get-Together is a two-day family-friendly event that mixes the latest Detroit muscle machines with traditional hot rods, classic trucks and the revered customs and lowriders of the west coast cruising culture. Over 3,000 American made and powered show cars of all years will fill the grounds including two buildings showcasing chrome and candy customs and lowriders presented by Deadend Worldwide, plus an entire hall packed with classic and modern Mustangs celebrating 60 years of the iconic Ford ponycar.Once the family is done choosing a favorite custom or lowrider, they can head over to the Family Fun Zone where kids can enjoy free games and crafts. There will also be an RC Car drift course, diecast car racing and a pedal and model car show featuring the Autoworld Take-and-Make giveaway. There’s also the Goodgals Gallery packed with unique, local-made arts and crafts along with the Pinstriper’s Brush Bash where you can watch the artists apply their craft and even pick up one of their pieces of art!Getting back to the gearhead action, there is non-stop excitement at the CPP AutoCross as racers try to qualify for a spot in the All-American Shootout. For those craving the scent of nitro with the booming sound of horsepower, check out the vintage exhibition dragsters during the Nitro Thunderfest.A Manufacturer’s Midway is packed with nationally recognized companies such as Armor All, Coker Tire, Snap-on Tools, Total Cost Involved, Classic Performance Products (CPP) and more showcasing their latest parts and accessories. There is also a huge swap meet to find rare or used parts along with a Cars 4-Sale Coral where you can find a new classic to drive home.Sunday afternoon wraps up with a parade of chrome, glowing paint and rumbling exhaust as all of the award-winning cars, including one finalist for the FuelCurve.com Custom Car of the Year, roll past the stage!For more event information or to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: www.good-guys.com/aagt WHAT: Goodguys 40th All American Get-TogetherWHERE: Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Avenue, Pleasanton, CA 94566WHEN: March 23-24, 2024, Saturday 8am -5pm, Sunday 8am – 4pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/aagt , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Assets

Get Your Tickets for the 40th Goodguys All American Get Together!