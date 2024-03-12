COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® RECOGNIZES HUNK OF THE YEAR AT ANNUAL REUNION
Organization awards Christian Pillay HUNK of Year for commitment to brand valuesASHEVILLE, NC, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, recognized their top performers at their annual Reunion. Among these awards is the coveted HUNK of the Year distinction.
This year, College HUNKS named Christian Pillay of the Asheville, NC location HUNK of the Year. This prestigious recognition is voted on by the network of franchisees and is given to the team member who best embodies the brand’s core values. Pillay currently serves as the Assistant Operations Manager at the Asheville location.
“Being recognized as HUNK of the Year is definitely one of my proudest accomplishments,” said Christian Pillay. “I have been blessed with the opportunities that have come my way and the people within the organization who have supported my growth, and receiving this recognition is motivation to keep growing both inside and outside of the organization.”
“This organization is so much more than just a job - everyone has the opportunity to excel and grow as a leader. I have so much respect for each person that walks through the front door, and look forward to investing in and encouraging all of our team members to become the best versions of themselves, just like leadership has done for me,” Pillay adds.
The College HUNKS brand has four foundational core values that all team members abide by each day, on and off the job: Building Leaders, Always Branding, Creating a Fun, Safe, Winning Team and Listen, Fulfill and Delight. Each of these mantras is leveraged in daily operations and in interactions with clients and guide team members in making strategic decisions.
“Our Core Values are the bedrock of our business and represent what we all strive for daily,” said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. “We are thrilled to recognize Christian Pillay as HUNK of the Year and commend his efforts to honor these ideals both on the job and in his daily life.”
Looking to the future, Christian Pillay is dedicated to working each day as if the location was his own and striving to meet not only the company’s goals, but his personal goals as well. Driven by the ultimate client experience, Pillay is passionate about developing and training team members while being a positive representation of the College HUNKS brand to his community.
For more information about College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
College HUNKS was featured in the Season 11 premiere of the CBS series UNDERCOVER BOSS with their historic episode. Co-founders Nick Friedman and Omar Soliman both went undercover to examine their company’s operations, and this marked the first time that two bosses were featured in one show.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
