Top Flight: Newark Terminal A Lands Terrazzo Job of the Year
TERRAZZO JOB OF THE YEAR was awarded to T. Yorie Corp. for Newark Liberty International's new Terminal A.
T. Yorie Corp. receives the industry's highest honors from the National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association for a 555,00-square-foot installation at Newark Airport.
T. Yorie Corp. is well-deserving of our highest compliments for exceptional work on this challenging project at Newark Airport.”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA , May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newark Liberty International Airport’s new $2.7 billion Terminal A, the largest design-build infrastructure project in state history, replaced the 1973 Terminal A in January 2023. The million-square-foot terminal was engineered to accommodate 13.4 million travelers annually while allowing for future expansion of operations. The 5550,000-square-foot epoxy terrazzo installation in the terminal has now been named the 2024 Terrazzo Job of the Year.
— Chad Rakow, Executive Director, National Terrazo & Mosaic Association
The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) presented the award to T. Yorie Corp. of Allentown, Pennsylvania, on April 17 at its annual convention in Tucson. The award is based on the project's design, craftsmanship, and scope.
With its spacious, European-style interior and harmonious color palette, the new terminal earned high marks on all counts from NTMA judges. A cohesive design, impressive craftsmanship, and the contractor’s success in overcoming the challenges of this installation all contributed to making it an exceptional project.
Impeccably composed, the welcoming space is well suited to an airport, reported NTMA judges. The floor's understated aviation-themed patterning, reminiscent of wings or propellers, is dynamically paralleled in the ceiling and complements the streamlined aesthetic.
A sophisticated wayfinding chevron motif installed throughout the LEED-certified terminal guides passengers to arrivals, departures, and the food court. Over 1,000 zinc chevrons were hand-set using corrugated plastic templates that the contractor produced in-house. High-caliber work is evident in the floor’s intricate composition, which enhances the interior’s modern style without overpowering it.
To meet the airport administration's high standards for a flat floor, crews applied an average of 1 inch of epoxy fill throughout the installation. They followed it with meticulous screeding to achieve a remarkable tolerance of one-eighth inch in 10 feet—double the industry standard. The terrazzo was poured over lightweight concrete with two coats of moisture mitigation.
Another impressive feature of this project is the high-quality precast stair installation. Over 3,600 linear feet of precast tread-and-riser units in cement terrazzo, specified at 4 inches thick—more than double the industry standard—were installed on 22 flights of stairs throughout the terminal. Crews used gantry cranes to set over 400 stair units, some of which were over 8 feet long and weighing over 650 pounds. Multiple crews were mobilized seven days a week in two shifts for nine months to complete this monumental terrazzo project.
Value engineering was a crucial strategy in the success of this project. Using one consistent aggregate blend of glass, mother-of-pearl, mirror, and marble across several matrix colors reduced costs to expand terrazzo square footage while maintaining quality. A harmonious fusion of design and functionality, the solid and seamless terrazzo floors were built to handle the high-traffic environment of a major airport, delivering optimal ease of maintenance and resilience.
Tutor Perini/Parson JV led the project for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Grimshaw was the design architect, and the architecture and engineering firm STV was the executive architect.
T. Yorie Corp., headquartered in Allentown with offices in Newark, began operations in 1976 and joined the NTMA in 1987.
The NTMA's annual Honor Award program recognizes outstanding terrazzo projects its members submit. The program promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet industry standards. Terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate the entries.
The NTMA is a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. Founded in 1923, the NTMA establishes national standards for terrazzo systems for floor and vertical applications. Its mission is to promote quality craftsmanship and creativity in terrazzo while supporting its 152 members in their trade and service to the construction industry.
The NTMA provides free services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance, the NTMA's goal is to help ensure quality terrazzo installations.
Terrazzo is a composite material. Originating in 15th-century Italy, terrazzo descended from the mosaic artistry of Ancient Rome. It evolved as a sustainable building system as resourceful Venetian marble workers discovered a creative way to reuse discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Stone, recycled glass, or other aggregates, often sourced locally, are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.
