SCSTC Leadership Visits Republic of Korea

Capt. George A. Kessler, Jr., SCSTC’s commodore, accompanied by Mr. Jesse S. Dilbeck, SCSTC’s International Programs director, N7I, completed visits with Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence Planning, Rear Adm. Noho Park; ROK Naval Warfare Training Command; Aegis Operation Management Training Center; and Sejong the Great-class guided-missile destroyer ROKS Yulgok Yi I (DDG 992).



“It was a great opportunity to discuss SCSTC’s mission and the support both our naval forces provide to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Kessler explained. “We also addressed the Ballistic Missile Defense [BMD] training SCSTC will provide in support of the new capability acquired through their KDX III Batch II ship-building program. The ‘Jeongjo the Great’ class Aegis destroyers represent an important first - the first maritime BMD capability for the ROK Navy.”

As the designated training agent for all Naval Sea Systems Command Foreign Military Sales Integrated Weapon System (IWS) cases, N7I provides high quality combat systems training to generate allied nation warfighting capability, bolstering regional security aligned with U.S. national security objectives. N7I partners with U.S. training, readiness, and policy organizations, as well as other government agencies and industry, to develop, coordinate and execute IWS training programs across multiple partner nation navies.



“We are excited to build upon our strong working relationship with the ROK Navy, as we stand up BMD training for the ROK Navy, both in the U.S. and here in South Korea,” Dilbeck said. “This will include overseeing the development and export of electronic classroom training material and immersive training technologies in the form of simulated advanced maintenance training and operator simulations. Our continued alliance with South Korea is critical to ensuring our combined readiness and lethality.”



Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), headquartered in Dahlgren, Virginia, falls under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), led by Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko. SCSTC is a training organization that consists of 15 global learning sites and detachments. Its mission is to provide the U.S. Navy and our allies with highly trained warfighters to maintain, operate, and tactically employ surface combat systems across the spectrum of operations. Annually, SCSTC delivers training to over 37,000 U.S. Navy Sailors as well as 700 international Sailors from 27 partner nations.

For information about Surface Combat Systems Training Command, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/SCSTC



