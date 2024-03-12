Beyond Limits & Ascend Solutions Collaborate to Revolutionize Mission-Critical Industries With AI & Machine Learning
Partnership focusing on delivering Beyond Limits’ Hybrid AI Platform for enterprise applications where conventional AI falls short, avoiding costly penalties
By combining our cutting-edge Hybrid AI Platform with Ascend Solutions' expertise and network, we are positioned to unlock unprecedented value for our clients across diverse sectors.”GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Limits, an industrial-grade AI software company, and Ascend Solutions, a holistic solutions provider specializing in healthcare and non-healthcare sectors, today announced a landmark strategic collaboration agreement aimed at harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to drive revolutionary outcomes across various industries.
— Rami Qasem, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer
Beyond Limits Hybrid AI Platform empowers organizations to surpass conventional AI by combining Symbolic AI reasoner technology with Numeric AI (machine learning, neural networks, and deep learning) and Generative AI, delivering intelligent recommendations and actions to front-line staff. The Platform transforms operational data and knowledge into intelligent decisioning workflows and actionable recommendations for optimizing mission critical applications for sectors such as energy, healthcare, finance, aerospace, defense and manufacturing.
Ascend Solutions, is a dynamic force in the realm of healthcare and beyond. With a commitment to enhancing clinical, operational, digital, and financial outcomes, Ascend collaborates with global leaders in medical devices, digital health as well as non-healthcare providers to deliver transformative solutions tailored to clients' needs and aspirations.
Rami Qasem, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer for Beyond Limits stated, "This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize mission-critical industries through the power of AI and machine learning. By combining our cutting-edge Hybrid AI Platform with Ascend Solutions' expertise and network, we are positioned to unlock unprecedented value for our clients across diverse sectors."
Ali Saleh, President & CEO for Ascend Solutions said, “We are thrilled to partner with Beyond Limits to deliver their transformative Hybrid AI Platform to our clients. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to harnessing the potential of AI to achieve tangible, measurable, and positive impact by ushering in a new era of innovation, efficiency, and growth.”
About Beyond Limits
Beyond Limits is an industrial-grade, Hybrid AI company that optimizes operations, boosts efficiency, and increases productivity for demanding industries. The company’s Hybrid AI Platform uniquely combines symbolic, numeric, and generative AI, blending human knowledge with operational content to create explainable solutions. This innovative approach enables companies to solve problems faster, with greater precision and reliability. For more information, visit www.beyond.ai or contact us at sales@beyond.ai.
About Ascend Solutions
Founded in 2018, Ascend partners with other global leaders in medical devices, digital health, and healthcare experts. The company has a unique portfolio that spans across the healthcare and non-healthcare industry including consultancy, digital transformation, training, leadership, and customized services. Learn more at www.ascend.com.sa.
