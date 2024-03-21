Pulse of the City News Honors Contractors for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction
Three Washington, D.C.-area companies earn consecutive Pulse Awards for Customer Satisfaction.
They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!”LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse of the City News is pleased to announce the results of its most recent nominations for best in service. The following Washington, D.C-area contractors have received the Pulse Award again for 2024, which honors companies that have placed an emphasis on customer service and satisfaction.
Davis & Davis Air Conditioning & Heating, Inc. of Kensington, Maryland, has been serving the surrounding communities for nearly 60 years. The family-owned-and-operated HVAC contractor has earned 12 consecutive Pulse Awards for customer satisfaction largely because whenever customers need them, they’re only a phone call away. Whether customers are remodeling, building a new home, upgrading or replacing their existing cooling or heating system, Davis & Davis provides reliable and efficient solutions that will last for years to come. The company specializes in high-efficiency cooling and heating systems that provide total comfort throughout the home. Furthermore, it supports customers with preventative maintenance programs, service availability seven days a week, and annual pre-season checks by friendly, factory-trained service technicians. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/davis-and-davis-a-c-and-heating-inc-Kensington-MD.
Quality Air Solutions of Silver Spring, Maryland, has served the area’s air duct and dryer vent cleaning needs for both residential and commercial customers for almost half a century. These years of knowledge and experience combined with up-to-date training and top-rated products have built a company that exceeds customers’ expectations time and again. Indeed, the team at Quality Air Solutions isn’t happy until its customers are satisfied. Eleven straight Pulse Awards are a testament to this high level of customer service and satisfaction. One of the ways they achieve this is by treating customers’ homes as their own, ensuring safety and cleanliness. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/quality-air-solutions-llc-Silver-Spring-MD.
All Plumbing, Inc. of Arlington, Virginia, has provided residential and commercial plumbing services since 1970 to the metropolitan Washington, D.C. area. With 12 consecutive Pulse Awards to its credit, All Plumbing has built a reputation within the industry as a trustworthy, thorough and highly qualified company. The company takes pride in everything it does, employing only certified plumbers; using the latest methods, tools and technology; and building long-lasting relationships with clients to ensure it not only meets but exceeds expectations. No matter the size of the project, All Plumbing guarantees full completion and satisfaction, walking customers through the process step-by-step. For more information about All Plumbing, visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/all-plumbing-inc-Arlington-VA.
Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience. It is seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer service, granting the Pulse Award to those that earn high rankings.
What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.
Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center, which works with Pulse of the City in identifying building and construction companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience, says, “They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!”
About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center
Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.
The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.
Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/.
Jamie Rawcliffe
The Stirling Center for Excellence
+1 877-712-4758
