AACD 2024 National Harbor, DC: Celebrating 16 Years of Dental Marketing Excellence with Rosemont Media

Rosemont Media CEO Keith Humes announces the dental marketing agency’s attendance at the 2024 AACD Conference, marking the firm’s sixteenth year as an exhibitorSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosemont Media, the premier digital marketing agency specializing in the dental industry, is excited to announce its participation in the 40th Annual American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) Scientific Session at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center. This year is particularly momentous as it marks Rosemont Media's 16th year of collaboration with the AACD and celebrates CEO Keith Humes' 25th anniversary of association with the organization.
Since 1999, Mr. Humes has led Rosemont Media at the forefront of dental marketing, introducing clients to innovative strategies and maintaining a steadfast dedication to excellence. The agency distinguishes itself by offering bespoke dental marketing solutions, including social media management and cutting-edge dental website design, tailored to the unique needs of each dental practice. True to its commitment to providing personalized attention and a competitive edge, Rosemont Media operates on an exclusive basis, partnering with only one practice per market.
The Rosemont Media team will be represented by National Sales Director Chris Brown and Dental Sales Manager Mark Etchings, veterans in digital marketing who embody the agency's commitment to superior customer service and results. Attendees are invited to connect with the Rosemont Media team and to explore their digital marketing strategies at table #14 in the exhibit hall.
Exhibit hours for Rosemont Media at AACD 2024 are as follows:
Thursday, April 4th: 7:00 am – 5:00 pm (Exhibitor Social 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm)
Friday, April 5th: 7:00 am – 4:30 pm (Exhibitor Social 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm)
This participation underscores Rosemont Media's enduring legacy and its ongoing commitment to excellence in the dental marketing industry. For more details about Rosemont Media and their exclusive digital marketing services, please visit https://www.rosemontmedia.com/
About Rosemont Media
Rosemont Media is a boutique digital marketing agency based in San Diego, California, dedicated to the dental industry since 2008. The agency prides itself on its commitment to exclusivity and success for its clients, offering a comprehensive suite of services from digital ad buys, SEO and website design to social media management.
