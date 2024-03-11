PopMaster launches on a weekend for the first time in partnership with Dacia

In celebration of the launch of car brand Dacia’s new game changing fully electric All-New Spring, it has partnered with Greatest Hits Radio to launch a new campaign full of ‘game changing’ moments. For the first time in its 26-year history, the iconic music quiz PopMaster with Ken Bruce will air over a weekend (16-17th March).

This ‘Game Changer Weekender’ is the first of four for Greatest Hits Radio, all in partnership with Dacia. As part of the campaign, the station will also shake up its schedule; listeners will be able to hear Simon Mayo on a Saturday afternoon when he shares one of his Confessions with Richard Allinson and Jackie Brambles swaps her weekday evenings for Sunday afternoons when she pops up on the Album Show. Over the following weekends, listeners will also be able to hear new segments such as ‘Game Changers – Hall of Fame’, a ‘Game Changers Countdown’ and ‘Game Changers – The Award Winners’.

In addition to the activity on Greatest Hits Radio, other Bauer Media Audio brands Magic Radio and KISS are supporting the campaign by encouraging people to get outdoors in time for Spring, offering a chance to win A Year Of Outdoor Adventures. Live reads on KISS will shout about sustainability and changing things up to make a difference, whilst Magic Radio will embrace the ease of use of the vehicle for families and time spent outdoors.

Simon Kilby, MD, Bauer Media Advertising, said: “This campaign is a true example of a collaborative commercial partnership. Building on Dacia’s pre-existing campaign we’ve managed to weave its messaging around game changing sustainability into the fabric of our stations, creating something new, entertaining and impactful. Ken Bruce’s PopMaster continues to make listeners stop what they’re doing and tune in every weekday at 10:30am, so we know that they’ll flock to listen to this historic weekend game, helping Dacia reach a mass audience of engaged listeners.”

Ken Bruce added: “Twenty-six years in and PopMaster continues to surprise, and I’m really looking forward to hosting a weekend edition for the very first time. It’ll certainly be a gamechanger for me as half ten on a weekend morning usually finds me pottering around at home not at work, but there’s a first time for everything – even at my age!”

Graham Robertson, Dacia Marketing Manager, said: “We’re incredibly proud to bring the Spring to the UK. Already speculated to be most affordable new electric car on the market, it’s going to be a true game-changer. This partnership kicks off at an exciting time for our brand, and we believe Bauer’s audience is perfect fit for those craving in an affordable new electric car.”

About Greatest Hits Radio:

At Greatest Hits Radio it’s all about the music and the unique feeling that hearing a great song gives you, with listeners able discover an upbeat, authentic, fun and entertaining format where the ‘Good Times Sound Like This’. Targeting an audience of 40+, the station plays the biggest songs of the 70s, 80s and 90s including music from iconic artists such as Blondie, Queen, George Michael, Madonna, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Elton John and Whitney Houston.

Featuring a presenter line-up of legendary broadcasters including; Simon Mayo, Mark Goodier, Pat Sharp, Paul Gambaccini, Jenny Powell and many more, Greatest Hits Radio is part of the Hits Radio Brand Network. Find the station on your radio, mobile or ask your smart speaker to play ‘Greatest Hits Radio.’

About Dacia:

Born in 1968, then relaunched by Renault Group from 2004 across Europe and Mediterranean countries, Dacia has always offered the best value for money cars by constantly redefining the essentials. As a game-changer, Dacia proposes simple, multi-purpose, reliable cars in tune with customers’ lifestyles.

Dacia models have become a reference on the market, including Sandero, the best-selling retail car in Europe each year since 2017; Duster, the best-selling SUV to European private customers since 2018; and Jogger, the C-segment versatile family car. Present in 44 countries, Dacia has sold more than 8 million vehicles since 2004.

Dacia launched in the UK in January 2013 and enjoyed the most successful start ever for a new car brand in the UK. More than 250,000 Dacia vehicles have been sold in the UK to date.