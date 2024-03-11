Play to Win Announces New Website
With an easy to remember Website Address (www.ptwsports.com), PTW announces a New Fresh, Clean and Easy to Navigate Website.JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Play to Win (PTW), the nation's leading consulting company for High School student-athletes and their families to navigate the recruiting and college admissions process is excited to announce the release of a new website and new website address: www.ptwsports.com. Not only is the new URL easy to remember, but the site offers so much more. Registration for PTW workouts and teleconferences is now easier than ever. Simply a click of a button and your done.
With a new, clean, and fresh interface, PTW makes communicating very intuitive and allows for incredibly quick replies to your questions and inquries.
Upcoming events include:
Recruiting 101: Teleconferences with UChicago's HC Kevin Tyrrell on Sun, March 17, 2024 at 8:30pm ET
PTW South: Baseball workout with 25+ schools on June 21, 2024 at Georgia Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, GA
PTW East 1: Baseball workout with 45+ schools on June 25, 2024 at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, NJ
PTW East 2: Baseball workout with 45+ schools on June 26, 2024 at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, NJ
Page mark your web browser with www.ptwsports.com. Play to Win (PTW) is excited about the changes online and the in person events upcoming this summer.
Gary Cohn
Play to Win
+1 561-758-9927
info@ptwsports.com
