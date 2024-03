Play to Win Announces New Website

Play to Win ... Is there any other way

With an easy to remember Website Address (www.ptwsports.com), PTW announces a New Fresh, Clean and Easy to Navigate Website.

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Play to Win PTW ), the nation's leading consulting company for High School student-athletes and their families to navigate the recruiting and college admissions process is excited to announce the release of a new website and new website address: www.ptwsports.com . Not only is the new URL easy to remember, but the site offers so much more. Registration for PTW workouts and teleconferences is now easier than ever. Simply a click of a button and your done.With a new, clean, and fresh interface, PTW makes communicating very intuitive and allows for incredibly quick replies to your questions and inquries.Recruiting 101: Teleconferences with UChicago's HC Kevin Tyrrell on Sun, March 17, 2024 at 8:30pm ETPTW South: Baseball workout with 25+ schools on June 21, 2024 at Georgia Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, GAPTW East 1: Baseball workout with 45+ schools on June 25, 2024 at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, NJPTW East 2: Baseball workout with 45+ schools on June 26, 2024 at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, NJPage mark your web browser with www.ptwsports.com . Play to Win (PTW) is excited about the changes online and the in person events upcoming this summer.

What makes PTW different