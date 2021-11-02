Showball Baseball and Play to Win (PTW) Form Collaboration

Focused to Better Meet the Needs of Today’s High School Baseball and Softball Student-Athletes by Putting their Needs First.

LAS VEGAS, NV / PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Novak, President & Founder of Showball Baseball and Gary Cohn, President & Founder of PTW , announced a collaboration and synergistic relationship between the two organizations effective November 15, 2021.“We believe this relationship will exceed expectations and meet the needs of high school student-athletes in a way that significantly benefits players who navigate the oftentimes complicated and overwhelming college recruiting process. The Showball Baseball/Softball Camps platform provides exposure and unique access for high school athletes to showcase their abilities in front of college head coaches, the ultimate decision-makers. With unrivaled experience, knowledge, and success, Play To Win ’s college consulting and coaching is the gold standard in the industry. The collaboration between our two companies truly elevates extraordinary opportunities for student-athletes and their respective families" noted John Novak.Although PTW has operated multiple showcase baseball camps for many years, the collaboration between the two companies will provide the opportunity for PTW to focus almost entirely on their core mission - the college consulting services, while Showball continues to focus upon what they do best, organizing and operating showcase camps. PTW will not exit the camp business entirely but will continue to run, in association with Showball, two events: the PTW Winter Workouts and the East Workouts.Gary Cohn adds, “For over a decade, John and I have had tremendous and mutual respect for one another. We both recognize that to be successful, we must put the needs and values of the student-athletes and their families at the forefront of every decision. Eventually, collaboration between our companies was bound to happen. I genuinely believe that this arrangement of the nation’s number one showcase camp company paired with the top college consulting company in the country is a game changer."Providing unmatched exposure to the key decision-makers and Head Coaches, Showball’s “stage” is built around the student-athlete while incorporating the needs and requirements of the recruiting process for college coaches. Likewise, Play to Win’s nationally recognized Consulting platform offers families a partner on many levels from academics and test preparation considerations to travel teams and the college selection process. “We [PTW] become an extension to our families as we navigate the college recruiting process”, said Cohn.Combining the ultimate camp experience through Showball and PTW’s counseling and consulting services creates an unmatched collaboration.