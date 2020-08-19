Play to Win Adopts No Anxiety Prep Platform
Integration of Nikkee Porcaro's platform provides test prep (ACT, SAT, others), tutoring, and essay review for college application services
It's cool to be smart”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, USA, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Play to Win ("PTW") is extremely excited to announce, that after an exhaustive search, it has adopted the No Anxiety Prep platform for test prep services, high school and college course tutoring, and college application and essay review. The expansion and integration into Educational Services creates an entirely new approach to the college recruiting process.
— Gary Cohn
The brainchild of Nikkee Porcaro, M.S.E., No Anxiety Prep is based on proven, researched strategies and a paradigm of efficient academic thinking that transcends test-taking. As Nikkee notes, "I built No Anxiety Prep from the ground up. It was important to me that we created
something that was not cookie-cutter, but uniquely designed for each of our families on an individualized level." Not only is Ms. Porcaro the creator of this platform, but she now also holds the role PTW's Director of Educational Services. She adds, "I've known Gary and his company for many years and their focus on achieving the best academic fit in conjunction with the best athletic fit is what excited me to partner with PTW."
Through its highly-trained, dynamic, and caring instructors, No Anxiety Prep teaches the skills and knowledge necessary to be successful. "After ensuring No Anxiety Prep shared PTW's values of the ABC's of Recruiting (Academics, Baseball, and Character), we adopted this platform and asked Nikkee to join our team. Critical in our decision were the effectiveness and results of N.A.P.'s approach and how it was designed with the student-athlete in mind," adds Gary Cohn, President and Founder of Play to Win.
Patrick DeMarco, Chief Operating Officer of Play to Win says, "Nikkee has been bringing this model to clients not only in-person, but virtually via Zoom, Facetime, and other online services for the better part of a decade. That approach, more than ever before, is not only necessary, but very consistent with how college coaches are handling their recruiting efforts."
"We have always stressed the importance of the education and academic component of college recruiting and this strategic initiative is consistent with the PTW mindset and mission," concludes Cohn.
Gary Cohn
Play to Win
+1 561-758-9927
email us here
The PTW Difference