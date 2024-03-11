Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,159 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3000275

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/13/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2519 Ward Hill Road, Duxbury, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

 

ACCUSED: Christopher S. Manfred                                              

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.):

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01/13/23 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the Berlin Barracks began an investigation into allegations of unlawful sexual conduct by Christopher Manfred. The investigation revealed that Manfred had engaged in lewd and lascivious acts with a female child who was known to him.

 

On 03/11/24 at approximately 0900 hours Manfred surrendered himself at the Berlin Barracks. He was processed and issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 03/12/24 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child. Manfred was subsequently released.

 

No further details are available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Manfred's arraignment.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/12/24 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigations – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a Child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more