Berlin Barracks/Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a Child

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3000275
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/13/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2519 Ward Hill Road, Duxbury, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child
ACCUSED: Christopher S. Manfred
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.):
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/13/23 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the Berlin Barracks began an investigation into allegations of unlawful sexual conduct by Christopher Manfred. The investigation revealed that Manfred had engaged in lewd and lascivious acts with a female child who was known to him.
On 03/11/24 at approximately 0900 hours Manfred surrendered himself at the Berlin Barracks. He was processed and issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 03/12/24 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child. Manfred was subsequently released.
No further details are available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Manfred's arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/12/24 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau
Vermont State Police
Bureau of Criminal Investigations – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
(802)229-9191