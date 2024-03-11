Berlin Barracks/Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3000275

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/13/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2519 Ward Hill Road, Duxbury, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

ACCUSED: Christopher S. Manfred

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.):

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/13/23 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the Berlin Barracks began an investigation into allegations of unlawful sexual conduct by Christopher Manfred. The investigation revealed that Manfred had engaged in lewd and lascivious acts with a female child who was known to him.

On 03/11/24 at approximately 0900 hours Manfred surrendered himself at the Berlin Barracks. He was processed and issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 03/12/24 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child. Manfred was subsequently released.

No further details are available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Manfred's arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/12/24 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigations – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191