Nice & Sweet Hosts Exclusive ‘Ice Cream Social’ Grand Opening Event

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A sweet sensation is coming to town! L.A.’s newest bakery, Nice & Sweet, will be hosting their first exclusive event to celebrate the grand opening of their bakehouse on Sunset Boulevard. Nice & Sweet's ‘Opening Ice Cream Social’ is an invite-only event taking place on Wednesday, March 20th, from 4 pm to 8 pm. Homemade baked treats await the presence of sweet-toothed Angelenos, and invited guests of the ‘Ice Cream Social’ are encouraged to channel their childhood palettes upon arrival. Every confection at Nice & Sweet is made fresh daily, from scratch, and constantly being evolved by Chef Chris Sayegh.

Guests invited to this exclusive event will come to know the full array of the bakeries goods and brewed coffee creations. Live music will fill the chambers of the bakehouse as a DJ plays on site to create the optimal environment for socializing. The use of pastel paints and light-wooden fixtures inside the bakery were intentionally purposed to “make guests feel at ease”.

Nice & Sweet’s signature Fluffernutter Pie, Peanut Butter Crunch Cake, and Brown Butter Apple Thyme Pie will be freshly baked during the Ice Cream Social event. As guests mingle and learn about the history of the bakery’s formation, pies will simultaneously be sprouting from the oven. The bakehouse’s in-house pastry program presents an extensive selection of croissants, baguettes, brioche buns, and soft rolls- all crafted by hand beginning at four in the morning. Nice & Sweet bakery also serves as a wholesale bread supplier to coffee shops and hotels located in Los Angeles County and beyond.

On Sunset Boulevard, Nice & Sweet bakers are assembling more than dough as the sun rises over Los Angeles. At four in the morning the kitchen is chopping fresh ingredients for the house-made arugula pesto that comes spread upon the ‘Nona's Fave’ sandwich. The hot pepper jam toasted onto ‘The Frenchy’ is made daily alongside caramelized onions. The kitchen at Nice & Sweet come from extensive backgrounds of culinary experimentation.

The Nice & Sweet Bakery’s mission is to create a world in which “every day is a delicious adventure”. The grand opening event will serve as a historical moment in the bakery’s history as they continue to expand their presence throughout Los Angeles.