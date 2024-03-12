AAVAA Sets New Standards in Wearable Tech with the Launch of Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) Technology for Smart Glasses

The smart glasses use eye, head and facial movements, such as blinks, to control devices for use in AR/VR, smart home, gaming and assistive technologies

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAVAA, a pioneer in practical brain-computer interfaces (BCI) announces the launch of its groundbreaking technology for incorporating into Smart Glasses. AAVAA’s BCI System for Smart Glasses will offer a new level of device control, transforming AR/VR, smart home, gaming and assistive technologies, marking a significant leap forward in accessibility and immersive experience technology. The BCI controlled technology is designed to seamlessly integrate with existing eyewear and goggles, offering unparalleled convenience and functionality.

"Imagine being able to capture photos with a simple blink, type an email using eye movements or allowing wheelchair users to control their smart devices in their home with a wink,” said Naeem Komeilipoor, Founder and CTO of AAVAA. “Our vision is to empower businesses with tools that enhance both functionality and accessibility, as well as user engagement. This is the beginning of a journey toward a more immersive and accessible digital future for everyone.”

Some of the advanced features of the AAVAA BCI System for Smart Glasses include:

-- Interpretation of brain and bio-signals for tracking user attention, facial gestures and gross eye movement for command and control.

-- The proprietary fabric and polymer sensors set a new standard in both comfort and signal quality, intelligently distinguishing between intentional and accidental movements for unmatched accuracy and effectiveness.

-- AAVAA’s BCI technology is seamlessly integrated into existing designs, speeding time-to-market for BCI-enabled devices.

-- The BCI technology is powered by a computationally light algorithm and small, standalone microcontroller to enable fast response times in sleek, compact designs

“Whether it's creating more immersive gaming experiences or providing assistive technologies with more intuitive interfaces, AAVAA's BCI System for Smart Glasses is equipped to meet the diverse needs of many applications,” said Komeilipoor.

For more information about AAVAA and their accessible technology solutions, please visit their website at www.aavaa.com.

About AAVAA

AAVAA is a leading provider of accessible technology solutions dedicated to breaking down barriers and improving accessibility for individuals with disabilities, as well as enabling hands-free command and control in a variety of consumer and professional applications. With a range of innovative products and services, AAVAA strives to empower and enhance the lives of people by leveraging the power of technology. To learn more, visit www.aavaa.com.

