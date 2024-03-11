JX Truck Center Opens New Location, Expands Services in Marquette, Michigan

JX Truck Center Announces New Location and Expanded Services

JX Truck Center Enhances Customer Experience with New Marquette Location and Expanded Service Offerings

MARQUETTE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JX Truck Center is pleased to announce the opening of our new location at 5025 US Highway 41 in Marquette, MI. Effective March 14th, 2024, we will begin moving operations from the existing address at 6 US Hwy 41, Negaunee Township, bringing our popular parts and service department to an even more convenient location.

New Facility, Same Great Service

JX Truck Center is committed to providing the same level of exceptional service our customers have come to expect. With our move to the new facility, customers will continue to enjoy the high-quality parts, expert service, and reliable repairs they have come to rely on.

Expanded Offerings

In addition to our parts and service departments, we have expanded our staff to support the needs of truck equipment sales, both Pre-Owned and New. Our new facility will enable us to expand our inventory and provide customers with a wider range of options to meet their transportation needs. Our knowledgeable staff is here to assist you every step of the way.

First Day of Business

To celebrate the opening of our new facility, we will be hosting a grand opening event on Monday, March 18th. Our friendly staff will be on-site to offer personalized assistance, answer any questions you may have, and provide you with the opportunity to explore our expanded services. Once better weather returns, an official grand opening will be announced.

To learn more about our new location and expanded services, please visit our website at jxe.com or contact our friendly and knowledgeable staff at (906) 875-1080. We look forward to serving you at our new facility at 5025 US Highway 41.

About JX Truck Center

Founded in 1970 in Waukesha, Wisconsin by the Jorgensen family, JX Enterprises has grown from a single-location operation to a powerhouse in the trucking industry, now supported by over 1,200 associates across four states. Led by President & CEO Eric Jorgensen, with the third generation joining in 2021, JX owns and operates ten subsidiaries offering a wide range of services.