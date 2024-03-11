New Protective Cover Forms Barrier Between Gas Pump Handles and Hands to Prevent Spread of Germs and Bacteria
EINPresswire.com/ -- Freda P. of Brookhaven, GA is the creator of the Personal Gas Handler, a flexible plastic cover for gas pumps designed to prevent direct skin contact with the pump. Users can attach the cover over the gas pump handle and trigger, allowing the user to grasp a sanitary surface rather than risk contracting germs and bacteria from the pump. Users can sanitize and reuse the cover as needed, effectively improving personal safety and preventing the spread of illness.
The market for products related to hygiene and cleanliness has gained increased attention, especially in the context of public spaces. Reusable and disposable gas pump handle covers appeal to individuals who are concerned about touching surfaces that may have been touched by many others. While disposable products may address hygiene concerns, there is also an increasing awareness of environmental sustainability; therefore, some consumers prefer reusable options to minimize waste. Improving sanitary conditions in public spaces will ultimately lead to illness prevention, and products like the Personal Gas Handler could make a significant impact in the right manufacturing market.
Freda filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Personal Gas Handler product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Personal Gas Handler can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
