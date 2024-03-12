Athena Alliance Launches AI Governance Playbook to Guide Boards and Executives on Oversight of Artificial Intelligence

Athena Alliance logo

A comprehensive resource created and informed by a diverse group of executive women supports AI corporate governance and strategic decision-making

MOSS BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athena Alliance, the preeminent professional development community for executive and board-level women, today announced the launch of its AI Governance Playbook. This new resource is designed to bring a more representative set of voices to the table to support business leaders in strategically integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into long-term value creation via corporate governance and decision-making processes. Working group co-chairs and co-authors include Meghan Anzelc, Andrea Bonime-Blanc, Joyce Li, Heidi Lorenzen, and Erin Essenmacher.

“As leaders we have an obligation to consider risks and potential consequences on the front end of adopting new technology, when we have the most opportunity to get it right. Our AI Governance Playbook provides board directors and C-Suite executives practical guidance on navigating this dynamic landscape, ensuring leaders are empowered to make informed, ethical, innovative decisions around AI,” said Erin Essenmacher, Athena's Chief Strategy and Member Experience Officer, who spearheaded the report. “It will be a living document that reflects the dynamic nature of AI technology.”

Aligned with Athena's mission for transformative business leadership, the AI Governance Playbook offers a comprehensive framework to help leaders adeptly integrate AI into their organizations. As a living set of guidelines, it reflects Athena Alliance's dedication to continuous learning, adapting to the fast-evolving AI landscape, and ensuring up-to-date, best-practice guidance in responsible AI and governance.

“Many 'responsible AI' type initiatives focus on the implementor, not the board or management team, so this is a very important piece of work,” said Matt Sekol, ESG Advocate at Microsoft and author of ESG Mindset, “Both need to weigh the trade-offs against the opportunities through a complex lens of pillars, including business ones.”

The AI Governance Playbook stands as a testament to Athena Alliance's dedication to harnessing the power and experience of women in leadership roles. This comprehensive guide breaks down complex AI concepts into practical, actionable oversight strategies, including recommendations and key questions boards should ask to ensure effective oversight of exponential technologies, all tailored toward companies that want to use AI responsibly.

Structured around five critical pillars, the playbook provides a holistic approach to AI in business. These pillars include:

1. AI Oversight and the Duty of Care

2. Ethics, Risk and Responsible Stewardship

3. Oversight of Strategy and Adaptability

4. Holistic Situational Awareness

5. Talent, Incentives and Culture

Coco Brown, CEO and Founder of Athena Alliance, emphasized the importance of this milestone, stating, "With the AI Governance Playbook, Athena Alliance is addressing the critical need for women's voices in the AI conversation. This playbook is not just a resource; it's a statement – women will be key players in the AI era, driving strategic decision-making and ethical AI integration in business."

The AI Governance Playbook was developed by a diverse group of professional women from a wide range of industries and sectors with backgrounds in legal, risk, compliance, data, AI, investment, entrepreneurship, and ethics, reflecting unique perspectives and expertise. The playbook offers practical, pragmatic guidance for AI governance, designed to be globally applicable across various industries and company sizes. For additional information about Athena Alliance, a complete list of contributors, and to access the AI Governance Playbook, please visit athenaalliance.com/ai-governance-playbook.

The introduction of the AI Governance Playbook is accompanied by an online salon, scheduled for Monday, April 1 at 12:00pm EST, to encourage broad discussion and deeper engagement with the material. Please email cailyn@athenaalliance.com to reserve your place.

About Athena Alliance

Founded by Coco Brown, Athena Alliance is a leading platform focused on advancing gender diversity in executive leadership and the boardroom. Athena Alliance provides a dynamic learning community and platform, offering access to on-demand learning, executive coaching, and networking opportunities. The organization caters to global leaders from various industries and has supported over 400 women in joining corporate boards.

