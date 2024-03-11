InventionHome® Product Developers Create Buck and Doe Scent System for Hunters to Attract Deer Near Hunting Grounds
Ephriam J. and Brian E. of Mount Pleasant, WI are the creators of the Buck and Doe Blast, a device designed to periodically spray buck urine or doe estrus to assist hunters in luring deer into their area during hunting season. The system sprays the doe estrus or buck urine at timed intervals to attract deer to a desired hunting perimeter.
The device is comprised of a square shaped camouflage unit featuring a strap attached with hook and loop fasteners on one end. It can be wrapped around a tree or tree stand for ample security. Replaceable aerosol cans of doe or buck urine can be inserted into the spraying device. The device is designed to activate every 10, 15, 20, or 30 minutes. Buttons on the device can be used to select the preferred timing. Hunters can maintain an environment where deer feel comfortable approaching due to natural scent dispersed into the area.
Markets associated with deer scent attractants are highly competitive, especially in geographic regions within North America commonly associated with hunting. These products are designed to mimic natural scents that attract deer, particularly during the rutting season when bucks are actively seeking mates. The market typically includes both synthetic and natural deer scents. Synthetic scents aim to replicate natural deer scents, while natural scents are derived from actual deer urine or gland secretions. Some hunters have preferences for one type over the other, often based on effectiveness and personal beliefs.
Products are designed for different application methods, such as spreading on the ground, spraying vegetation, or using scent wicks to disperse the scent in the hunting area. The choice of application method may depend on the hunting environment and the hunter's preferences. Each of these application methods requires manual attentiveness from the hunter—if the scents are not manually reapplied over time, doe and buck will be inevitably driven from the area due to the identification of human scent rather than theirs. The Buck and Doe Blast offers an automated option that effectively attracts deer and would significantly improve any hunter’s experience.
Ephriam and Brian filed their Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and are working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their Buck and Doe Blast product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Buck and Doe Blast can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
