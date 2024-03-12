For the third year in a row, Custom Computer Specialists was voted Best Cyber Security firm and Best Computer Services
More than a million votes were tallied for the highly sought after award from the Best of LI 2024 contest.
In an era where organizations are increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks, CCS is proud to be the trusted partner for strategic planning, preparation, prevention, remediation, and recovery plans.”HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Computer Specialists (“CCS”), a leading IT services provider, announced today that the organization has been voted Best Cyber Security firm and Best Computer Services in the Bethpage Best of Long Island contest for the third year in a row.
— Jay Whitchurch, CEO
"I am thrilled and honored to once again be voted the Best Cyber Security firm and Best Computer Services on Long Island,” said Jay Whitchurch, CCS’s CEO. “Serving our clients on Long Island and beyond is a privilege, and we're honored by the recognition from our clients and the community for the outstanding work we do in supporting their crucial technology needs. In an era where organizations in our region are increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks, CCS is proud to be the trusted partner for strategic planning, preparation, prevention, remediation, and recovery plans. This award reflects the confidence that Long Islanders have in our exceptional cyber and technology services teams."
More than a million votes were tallied for Long Island’s favorites in the Best of LI 2024 contest, which is conducted each year by Schneps Media, and sponsored by Bethpage Federal Credit Union. This award is highly sought after because it is an affirmation from the community that the winning organizations are the best in their field.
Potential candidates who would like to be part of CCS’s great team are encouraged to visit the careers page at customonline.com, and to follow CCS on LinkedIn and X. For more information on open positions, please call our recruiting group at 800.598.8989.
About Custom Computer Specialists
CCS is a leading provider of technology solutions and services for managed services, cybersecurity, software, cloud, strategic planning, and network design and implementation. CCS’s goal is simple - to understand where our clients are on their technology journey and help them get to where they want to be. Founded in 1979, our knowledge and experience make CCS a leading and trusted partner of small-and-mid-sized businesses, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, nonprofits, government agencies, and corporations across the Northeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic.
With over 400 of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; and Raleigh, NC. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards, and distinctions: SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity and Best Computer Services in Long Island; and Best Places to Work. Learn more at www.customonline.com.
