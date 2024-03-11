Temporary Traffic Signals Planned for WYO 22/WYO 390 Intersection

Jackson, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Modern Electric Co., will be installing temporary traffic signals at the intersection of Wyoming State Highway 22 and Wyoming State Highway 390.

This project is part of ongoing intersection upgrades aimed at improving safety and traffic flow at the WYO 22/WYO 390 junction. The existing traffic signal will be deactivated, and a temporary set will be installed on March 11, weather permitting. Work is scheduled for Monday, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic around the equipment used for signal removal. While long delays are not anticipated, motorists should expect some slowing. The temporary signals will remain operational until the new permanent signal is constructed (anticipated completion in early April). Traffic flow patterns will be maintained during construction:

● Southbound WYO 390: One lane will be open for both left and right turns.

● Westbound WYO 22 to Northbound WYO 390 (Right Turn Lane): This lane will remain open but will be narrower than usual. Drivers are advised to use caution and proceed slowly.

WYDOT’s first priority is safety of drivers and construction crew members. Please travel slowly through the construction zone and follow all speed limits, directional signs, and flagging instructions.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22/WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.

For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info,

select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up

for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of

2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of

the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles

of WYO 22 & WYO 390 in Teton County. More information about the project history is available at

www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver. The completion date for this project is June 30, 2025.